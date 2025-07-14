Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 835 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after buying an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,987,191.63. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock valued at $186,222,373. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $142.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.96. The company has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a PE ratio of 617.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $148.22.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

