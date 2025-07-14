Transcendent Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after buying an additional 3,907,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $253,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $4,510,558.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,689.05. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock worth $186,222,373 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $142.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a PE ratio of 617.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $148.22.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

