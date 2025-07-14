Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,366 shares of company stock valued at $84,784,653 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $230.45 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $241.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.42. The company has a market cap of $647.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.