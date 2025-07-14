Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $573.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $549.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $576.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.