Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6,361.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,642 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 160,125 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $151,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,245.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $529.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,221.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,050.73.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $1,220.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,214.52.

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,669.34. The trade was a 96.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

