Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 2,917 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.26 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

