Critical Contrast: Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (LLYVA) and Its Rivals

Profitability
This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Competitors
|5.62%
|9.26%
|3.99%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
|N/A
|N/A
|292.39
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Competitors
|$5,344.85 billion
|$1.00 billion
|28.09
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A peers beat Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
