Critical Contrast: Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (LLYVA) and Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Competitors 5.62% 9.26% 3.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A 292.39 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Competitors $5,344.85 billion $1.00 billion 28.09

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

25.1% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A peers beat Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

