Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after acquiring an additional 904,548 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $154,072.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,498.27. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $269.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

