Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTSH) vs. Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Head to Head Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Tile Shop Hldgs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jewett-Cameron Trading $47.43 million 0.28 $720,000.00 ($0.36) -10.58 Tile Shop Hldgs $347.07 million 0.82 $2.32 million $0.02 318.80

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Tile Shop Hldgs has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading. Jewett-Cameron Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tile Shop Hldgs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tile Shop Hldgs has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Tile Shop Hldgs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jewett-Cameron Trading -2.69% -5.22% -4.64% Tile Shop Hldgs 0.23% 0.65% 0.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Tile Shop Hldgs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Tile Shop Hldgs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tile Shop Hldgs beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

(Get Free Report)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

About Tile Shop Hldgs

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile. It also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers; and accessories which includes installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products. In addition, the company offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. It sells its products under the Superior Adhesives & Chemicals, Superior Tools & Supplies, Rush River, and Fired Earth brands. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.