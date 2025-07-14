Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

CNQ traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,907. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,857,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,002,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,778,729,000 after purchasing an additional 456,814 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,968,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,354,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915,345 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,769,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,464,000 after buying an additional 4,805,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,100,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,018,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

