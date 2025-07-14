TruNorth Capital Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,502,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $224.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.03.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.