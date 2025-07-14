Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) and Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI) Financial Survey

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) and Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and Autozi Internet Technology (Global)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Dynamics 11.00% 15.17% 6.21% Autozi Internet Technology (Global) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Douglas Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Douglas Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Dynamics $587.92 million 1.18 $56.15 million $2.72 10.99 Autozi Internet Technology (Global) $124.74 million 0.20 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and Autozi Internet Technology (Global)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Douglas Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Douglas Dynamics and Autozi Internet Technology (Global), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Dynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Autozi Internet Technology (Global) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.98%. Given Douglas Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Douglas Dynamics is more favorable than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

Summary

Douglas Dynamics beats Autozi Internet Technology (Global) on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories. The Work Truck Solutions segment primarily manufactures municipal snow and ice control products; provides truck and vehicle upfits where it attaches component pieces of equipment, truck bodies, racking, and storage solutions to a vehicle chassis for use by end users for work related purposes; and manufactures storage solutions for trucks and vans, and cable pulling equipment for trucks. This segment also offers up-fit and storage solutions. It also provides customized turnkey solutions to governmental agencies, such as Departments of Transportation and municipalities. The company sells its products under the FISHER, SNOWEX, WESTERN, TURFEX, SWEEPEX, HENDERSON, BRINEXTREME, and DEJANA brands. It distributes its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial and residential areas. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

