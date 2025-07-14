Leo Wealth LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in American Express by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,048 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,374 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $319.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.49. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $329.14. The company has a market capitalization of $223.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

