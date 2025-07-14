TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 193.29% and a negative return on equity of 125.41%.

Shares of TTGT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 173,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,311. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $516.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

TTGT has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

