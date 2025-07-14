TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.04. TechTarget shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 66,484 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $516.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.02.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The information services provider reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 193.29% and a negative return on equity of 125.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in TechTarget by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

