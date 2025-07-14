Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Takes $338,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,408,000 after purchasing an additional 384,840 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $309.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

