Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) & First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Financial Survey

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 8.23% 6.30% 0.55% First Financial Bankshares 30.01% 14.31% 1.68%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 4 8 0 2.67 First Financial Bankshares 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banc of California and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.98%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Banc of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Banc of California pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and First Financial Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $991.45 million 2.23 $126.89 million $0.65 22.99 First Financial Bankshares $556.06 million 9.52 $223.51 million $1.62 22.85

First Financial Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banc of California. First Financial Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Banc of California on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, construction, refinancing, renovation, and on-going operation of commercial real estate properties; commercial real estate mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, and real estate construction and land loans; commercial loans and leases, such as equipment finance, other asset-based, venture capital, secured business, warehouse, and other lending services; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising personal, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company offers international banking, multi-state deposit, and asset and investment management services, as well as cash and treasury management services; and online, mobile, remote deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves small and middle-market businesses, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto, as well as non-owner occupied and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers advisory and specialized services related to asset management, investing, purchasing, advertising, public relations, and technology services. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.