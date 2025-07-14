Reviewing Herc (NYSE:HRI) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY)

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) and Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Herc shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Herc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pony AI and Herc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Herc 3.53% 24.10% 4.30%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Herc 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pony AI and Herc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pony AI presently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 50.82%. Herc has a consensus target price of $139.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pony AI is more favorable than Herc.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pony AI and Herc”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $75.03 million 59.43 -$274.12 million N/A N/A Herc $3.57 billion 1.11 $211.00 million $4.49 30.87

Herc has higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI.

Summary

Herc beats Pony AI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, equipment management, and safety training services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves non-residential and residential construction, specialty trade, restoration, remediation and environment, and facility maintenance contractors; industrial manufacturing industries, including automotive and aerospace, power, metals and mining, agriculture, pulp, paper and wood, food and beverage, and refineries and petrochemical industries; infrastructure and government sectors; and commercial and retail service, hospitality, healthcare, recreation, entertainment production, and special event management customers through its sales team, industry catalogs, as well as through participation and sponsorship of industry events, trade shows, and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 275 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

