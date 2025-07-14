Outdoor Stocks To Consider – July 13th

Walmart, Affirm, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are domesticated animals—such as cattle, sheep, goats or pigs—raised in open?air systems or pasture-based environments rather than confined housing. By grazing on natural forage, these animals can express instinctive behaviors, which often enhances welfare and supports healthier pastures. Effective outdoor stocking requires balancing animal numbers with available forage and environmental conditions to prevent overgrazing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,577,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,135,436. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $753.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,028,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,983. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,668. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.13. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

