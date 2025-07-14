Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.3% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 828,916 shares of company stock valued at $216,785,761 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.21.

AVGO opened at $274.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $281.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

