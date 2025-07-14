iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $427.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $429.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

