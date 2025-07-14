Apollon Financial LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.5% of Apollon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,037.48.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,380. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,171.50. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,496,950. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $970.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,003.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $982.24. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The company has a market cap of $430.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.