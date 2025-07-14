Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $307.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $308.93. The firm has a market cap of $504.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

