Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $617,303,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $561,313,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of MA opened at $550.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $501.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $568.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.84.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Small Caps Drawing Insider and Institutional Support
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Analysts Bet Big on Uber Stock’s Expansion in Autonomous Driving
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Catalysts Converge on Intel Ahead of a Critical Earnings Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.