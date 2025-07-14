Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $307.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $308.93. The firm has a market cap of $504.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

