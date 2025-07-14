Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.



Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $282.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.



Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

