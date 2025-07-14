Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,498 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $4,658,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $753.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $1,887,041.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,724,989.77. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

