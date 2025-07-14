Apollon Financial LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $274.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $281.18.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 828,916 shares of company stock valued at $216,785,761. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

