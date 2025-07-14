Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Decreased by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $307.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $308.93. The company has a market capitalization of $504.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

