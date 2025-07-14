Oppenheimer Increases GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target to $19.00

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GCMG

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 0.5%

Institutional Trading of GCM Grosvenor

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 1,474.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 161.4% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.