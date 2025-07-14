OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $15.36 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4,906.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,179,000 after buying an additional 287,960 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $500.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.40.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,308. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,221 shares of company stock worth $117,687,463 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $478.45 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

