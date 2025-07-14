Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.40.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $478.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.20 and a 200-day moving average of $411.35. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,060.86. This represents a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $6,990,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 249,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,068,402.64. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,221 shares of company stock valued at $117,687,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

