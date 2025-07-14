Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SYK opened at $389.24 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

