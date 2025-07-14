Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $87,359,000 after buying an additional 156,986 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after buying an additional 1,261,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 21.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.98.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

