OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 278.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,708 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $89,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $313.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.32. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Baird R W cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.19.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

