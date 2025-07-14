Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.19.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2%

TSLA opened at $313.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

