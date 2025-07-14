Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 414 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after buying an additional 1,252,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after buying an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,745,644,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,912,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,257,000 after buying an additional 997,806 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

RTX stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.52 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

