RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $146.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.52 and a 52-week high of $149.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.