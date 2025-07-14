Head to Head Comparison: Rohm (ROHCY) versus The Competition

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rohm to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Rohm pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Rohm pays out -31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 50.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Rohm is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rohm -11.18% -2.45% -1.54% Rohm Competitors -392.92% -31.36% -2.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Rohm and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rohm and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rohm 0 2 0 0 2.00 Rohm Competitors 619 2705 7293 267 2.66

As a group, “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies have a potential upside of 14.85%. Given Rohm’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rohm has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rohm and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rohm $2.95 billion -$330.42 million -15.29 Rohm Competitors $14.59 billion $538.41 million -42.36

Rohm’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rohm. Rohm is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Rohm has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rohm’s peers have a beta of 9.70, suggesting that their average share price is 870% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rohm peers beat Rohm on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Rohm Company Profile

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers. The company also offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; modules, including optical modules, wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors, as well as foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Its products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications applications. The company was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

