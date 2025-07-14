Florida Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,660 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $2,382,000. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.95 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $155.95 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average of $164.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $367.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile



Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

