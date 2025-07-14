Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,676,000 after buying an additional 666,900 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $573.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $576.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.