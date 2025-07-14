Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 4.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,214.52.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,245.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,221.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,050.73. The firm has a market cap of $529.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

