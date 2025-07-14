Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Buys Shares of 1,400 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $142.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $335.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $148.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,779,654.07. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,452,297 shares of company stock valued at $186,222,373 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

