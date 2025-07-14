The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) versus PAGEGROUP (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Head to Head Review

PAGEGROUP (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of The Hackett Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAGEGROUP and The Hackett Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAGEGROUP $2.22 billion 0.54 $36.35 million N/A N/A The Hackett Group $313.86 million 2.18 $29.63 million $0.85 29.08

PAGEGROUP has higher revenue and earnings than The Hackett Group.

Volatility and Risk

PAGEGROUP has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PAGEGROUP and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAGEGROUP N/A N/A N/A The Hackett Group 7.64% 30.51% 17.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PAGEGROUP and The Hackett Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAGEGROUP 0 3 0 1 2.50 The Hackett Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

The Hackett Group has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.78%. Given The Hackett Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than PAGEGROUP.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats PAGEGROUP on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAGEGROUP

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand. The company also provides recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees, temporary, or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as IP-as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company also provides benchmarking services that conduct studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices which help clients develop a coordinated digital transformation strategy. In addition, it offers oracle solutions that help clients to choose and deploy oracle applications that best meet their needs and objectives. Further, the company provides SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change and exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

