Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Makes New $434,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

