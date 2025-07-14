iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IVV opened at $626.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $599.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $629.87.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.