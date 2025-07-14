Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 530 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Linde by 40.6% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 120,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,128,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 7.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $468.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.04.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.80.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

