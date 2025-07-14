Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $242.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average is $231.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

