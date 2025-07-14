Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $45,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $69.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

