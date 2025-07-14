Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lowered by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $242.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

